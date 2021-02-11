KCTV5 is answering your good questions about the coronavirus.
One of our viewers asked, “Is it okay to take painkillers to prevent or help ease side effects from the vaccine?”
It’s an important question that needs answering to make sure you build up the best immunity possible. In this case, doctors tell KCTV5 it's all about timing.
Here's what we know:
The vaccine causes inflammation in your cells. That is what makes you feel sick and sore. And that is what helps give you the immunity to covid-19. So, an anti-inflammatory, like ibuprofen, may do more harm than good in the long run if you take it too soon.
Dr. Patricia Gill, an infectious disease expert, said “No one knows for sure, but there is some suggestion that it might interfere with your ability to make a full immune response. My suggestion would be don’t pre-medicate, but if you do need something for pain or fever after the fact, I would reach first for Tylenol and then, if you need it, ibuprofen.”
She also said aspirin should be used over ibuprofen.
The CDC is echoing this thought. It said until there is more research, such painkillers should be avoided.
Keep in mind, you may be in the clear from side effects. The vaccine's side effects vary person to person. Some will feel very flu like. And others will feel totally normal.
That usually happens after your second dose. Others may be completely fine. If you have a good question email me at goodquestion@kctv5.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.