KCTV5 is answering your good questions about the coronavirus.
As more and more people get their vaccine many people are asking about side effects for the newly approved Johnson and Johnson shot.
There are some things to keep in mind. You should expect some changes when it comes to side effects for Johnson and Johnson’s single dose shot.
KCTV5 has reported that after getting the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, most people feel fine after their first dose. However, negative flu-like side effects are often showing up after the second dose.
These include aches and body pains, feeling lethargic, headaches and even fever.
That’s why many schools in our area are even cancelling classes the day after staff receive their shots.
With Johnson and Johnson much of these same side effects will show up. However, this will happen right away since you’re only getting one shot.
Still, the Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center reported symptoms from Johnson and Johnson’s side effects don’t appear to be as severe.
So far, Johns Hopkins reports those who have received the shot have reported the following:
- 39% fatigue
- 33% muscle aches
- 39% headache
- 50% soreness at the site of injection.
- There are also reports of chills, fever, and nausea.
Side effects were more common in those 18 to 59 years old compared to those 60 years old and older.
For any shot, once you get symptoms, you can take over the counter medicines such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen. However, you should not take these medications before the shot. This could potentially decrease effectiveness.
