Click here for updates on this story
MIAMI, FL (WFOR) -- Make-A-Wish Southern Florida made another wish come true on Monday when it surprised an 8-year-old Homestead girl with brain cancer, with an adorable Labradoodle puppy.
Rain Pierre, who struggles with brain cancer and its treatments, has always wanted a puppy of her own and Monday that dream came true when she met her new four-legged BFF during a celebration at her home.
Rain and her family also received gifts from Puppyspot and Make-A-Wish that will help the newest wish kid care for the puppy.
Rain named her furever friend Splash.
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted nearly 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.