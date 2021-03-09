Click here for updates on this story
ROCKLIN, California (KCRA ) -- A Rocklin sixth-grader with down Syndrome is back in the spotlight for her role in a new children’s book.
The author of the book “You Are Enough” is a longtime Roseville teacher.
The Scholastic book is hitting store shelves around the world this month, promoting self-love and encouraging all children to be more inclusive of their peers.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.