FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to turn your decorating eye to the upcoming winter holidays. Enter red, green and glam. That's where the Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, come in with some festive ideas.
Here's an idea on how to set your holiday table, as outlined in their lifestyle magazine "Reveal".
"Make your tabletop pop by mixing patterns. Start by picking a color scheme with no more than two or three bold hues. Don’t be afraid to experiment! With a tight enough palette, pattern on pattern can work harmoniously. You got to understand, everyone is there to have fun. They want to spend time with you. If you do have beautiful china that your grandma passed down to you, absolutely use it. Otherwise, don’t be afraid just to try something new and remember it’s all about the activities, the conversation and the great food," explained the Property Brothers.
Even though your celebrations will be smaller this year because of the pandemic, the Scott Brothers remind us you can still make great memories. You can share family photos, recipes and craft.
"If you have kids in the house, consider them your elves like we were when we were kids. And I loved making holiday ornaments, we would cut things out of paper, make snowflakes. Stuff like that is just a nice way to spruce up the space. I like the old school stuff too. With our mom and dad, we used to actually string popcorn or we would take all the old cards from our family and friends and we would hang them on strings as well. Toilet paper rolls would become the little shelf-sitting Santa Clauses. Also, take some extra wrapping paper that you might have and wrap the frames that you have on your walls or even put the wrapping paper inside the frames. It’s a cool way to add a pop of holiday flare," explained the Property Brothers.
