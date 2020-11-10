These companies are hiring rapidly during the crisis

General Motors Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave vehicles go through the assembly line at the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant on February 21, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- General Motors is looking to fill a lot of tech positions.

GM says they plan to hire 3,000 new employees from now through early next year.

The jobs will focus on engineering, design and information technology.

The automaker is working on developing autonomous and electric vehicles along with advanced platforms like smart battery systems.

They also need workers with software expertise.

KCTV5 Stands for You, we’ve done a quick search on General Motor's website and Indeed and didn't see any jobs posted for our area yet, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

