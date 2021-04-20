General Motors CEO announces remote work plan for employees

General Motors chairman and CEO Mary Barra announced Tuesday a more flexible work situation for employees at the company.
In a LinkedIn blog post, Barra said that "where the work permits," employees now will have the "flexibility to work where they can have the greatest impact on achieving our goals."
"The notion behind this approach -- that our employees are capable of making smart decisions without overly prescriptive guidance," Barra said.
Barra acknowledged that not every GM employee will be able to take advantage of the changes with "the same amount of flexibility," but said the company is committed to creating a better balance for every worker.
To help achieve that, Barra says GM is adding more than 200 new manufacturing group leaders in North America. The company will also equip manufacturing sites with additional laptops and other devices and allow online trainings to be completed from work or home.
In the post, Barra thanked both the General Motors employees who continued to work at physical workplace during the pandemic, as well as those who have worked remotely for more than a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.