Cherokee County, GA (WGCL) -- One person was killed early Thursday morning when a tree crashed through a mobile home in Cherokee County.
According to the family who owned the mobile home, the man had been renting a room in the mobile home and around 5:45 a.m., a large tree limb crashed through the roof and killed the man.
CBS46's Rebekka Schramm is on the scene and will have a live update at noon on CBS46.
