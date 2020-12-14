Former Liverpool and France manager Gérard Houllier has died aged 73, according to the English Premier League club.
Houllier coached the French national team between 1992 and 1993, as well as leading club sides Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon to French league titles.
In his six-year stint at the helm of Liverpool, Houllier won the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and the League Cup twice.
He decided to step down as manager of English side Aston Villa in 2011 after he suffered a dissection of the descending aorta.
More to follow.
