(KCTV) -- President Elect Joe Biden will not be the only one getting some fanfare when he enters The White House this month, his rescue dog, Major, is being honored with his own "Indoguration."
The Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance are teaming up to host a virtual ceremony celebrating the nation's first shelter dog to step into the role.
The "Indogeration" is scheduled for January 17th, three days before Biden's own inauguration. A $10 minimum donation is required for those who want to join the Zoom event, and all the proceeds will go to The Delaware Humane Associaton.
The Bidens first adopted Major in 2018. While he is set to become the first shelter dog in The White House, he is not the first rescue.
Before Major came Yuki, a mixed breed pup who was abandoned at a gas station and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter, Luci. President Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.
