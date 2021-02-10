(CNN) — El terremoto de magnitud 7,5 golpeó el Pacífico Sur este miércoles a unos 400 km al este de Nueva Caledonia, según el USGS. Aunque ocurrió lo suficientemente lejos de la tierra como para no causar daños por temblores, el gran terremoto pudo haber producido un tsunami peligroso para las islas del Pacífico Sur.
Según el Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Pacífico, las olas de tsunami peligrosas de este terremoto son posibles dentro de las próximas tres horas a lo largo de las costas de Vanuatu, Nueva Caledonia, Samoa Americana, Fiji, Islas Kermadec, Nueva Zelandia, Tonga, Islas Salomón, Wallis y Futuna, Tuvalu y Niue.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.5 – southeast of the Loyalty Islands https://t.co/KcEuBtnTyU — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 10, 2021
