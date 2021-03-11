(CNN Español) –– El Ministerio Público de Panamá informó este jueves sobre la detención de cinco personas presuntamente involucradas en el intento de secuestro de un familiar de un «funcionario de alta jerarquía».
Una fuente con conocimiento del caso confirmó a CNN que la víctima en este hecho fue Moisés Cortizo, hermano del presidente de Panamá, Laurentino Cortizo.
El perjudicado se encuentra en buen estado de salud, según las autoridades. El incidente ocurrió en el sector de La Mitra de La Chorrera, en el oeste de Panamá.
«Entre los aprehendidos hay cuatro hombres y una mujer. De los cuales cuatro son de nacionalidad panameña y un venezolano», agregó el Ministerio Público en un comunicado.
Con información de Elizabeth González.
