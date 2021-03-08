Click here for updates on this story
NEW YORK (WCBS) -- An outdoor dining spot was leveled after a car crash Friday on the East Side.
Several people were injured in that crash, including one man who believes he could have been killed.
“It comes to my mind that, like, I could’ve died,” Sohaib Annabi told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.
Annabi was in pain and walking slowly Saturday. He was one of the eight people injured Friday morning when a van crashed into a car along Second Avenue at East 50th Street.
An outdoor dining structure was demolished, scaffolding and sign poles came down, and the fruit-and-vegetable stand where Annabi was working was obliterated. Debris stuck him.
“It hit me, like, in the back,” he said.
He shared cell phone video he took moments after he got himself up off the ground.
The video shows the van resting in the very spot he would often stand in to bag customers’ produce.
Two children were also among the injured. All are expected to survive.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.