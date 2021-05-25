Could we BE more ready for the "Friends" reunion?
There will be games. There will be laughs. And, the cast teases, some tears.
In fact, recounting to Good Morning America how it felt revisit the set, star Courtney Cox said, they couldn't hold back the emotions that bubbled up.
"To see it exactly the way it was -- literally besides the cookie jar that Lisa took home and the neon coffee thing that Jen took -- besides that, it was exactly the same. And it was so emotional that we just started crying," Cox said.
Lisa Kudrow admitted she didn't cry walking onto the set, but "now I can't stop."
The special -- in which stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry reunite for the first time in nearly 17 years -- debuts May 27 on HBO Max.
The service, like CNN, is part of WarnerMedia.
