KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the country's top beer experts planned to open a new and unique business in Kansas City... and then the pandemic struck. But he made a bold decision and is now offering his service for free. Neil Witte knows more about beer than just about everybody.
We caught up with Neil Witte at Torn Label Brewing in the Crossroads as he conducted an audit of the brewery's draft beer system. Witte says, "There's all kinds of things that can go wrong with draft beer."
Witte has made it his passion to make sure the draft beer you drink doesn't have anything wrong with it. He created TapStar, a company that certifies the quality of draft beer. "When someone is certified that means that they have all those things in order and that they're doing all the right things to make sure they're delivering a great glass of beer to a customer every single time."
First... Witte checks out the design of a brewery or a bar's draft system to make sure it's working right. Then he inspects the tap lines and looks for dried beer or mold that can grow in an uncleaned faucet. After a thorough inspection... he certifies that Torn Label's tap lines are in top shape and most importantly... clean.
Next up, he takes a deep dive into the glassware used in the microbrew's taproom and tells us what he's looking for. "So one of the signs of a clean glass is that there's no bubbles sticking to the side of the glass... so you can see there's nothing sticking there." Torn Label's glassware receive Witte's seal of approval.
In addition to working in the beer industry for more than two decades, Witte is also one of only 19 master Cicerone's in the world. Achieving the level of master Cicerone means Witte has an unparalleled understanding of brewing, beer and how it should taste combined with a nearly encyclopedic knowledge of commercial beers.
Witte's love of beer began in the early 90's when he started homebrewing. In the late 90's he became a brewer at Boulevard. Shortly thereafter, John McDonald, the founder of Boulevard, made Witte the brewery's first field quality manager. Witte says of McDonald, "He created that position because of all the draft quality problems we've been talking about. Line cleaning issues in the marketplace, serious system design issues that were rampant in the area and the country... he wanted somebody to go out in the market and help clean that up because he was sick of having his beer at retail that tasted terrible."
So far, more than a dozen local breweries are TapStar certified... including Torn Label, KC Bier Co, Boulevard and Crane Brewing.
Witte says drinking at a taproom or bar where quality, cleanliness and freshness aren't taken seriously... could lead to a bad pour of nasty beer. "And then ultimately it starts to taste very stale and it can taste like wet paper or wet cardboard... take on some pretty unpleasant flavors."
Because of the pandemic, Witte isn't charging bars, restaurants or breweries to go through the TapStar certification process.
He says once we're through with the coronavirus and the economy is healthy again, businesses will have to pay be Tapstar certified.
