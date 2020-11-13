KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It is Friday the 13th, and many people believe it is an unlucky day.
There is at least one Friday the 13th in every calendar year, but in 2020, there are two. The first one came in March when the United States declared the Coronavirus a national emergency.
Many on social media have been posting that of course 2020 has two Friday the 13th's.
However, having multiple Friday the 13th's is not that rare.
Between 2010 and 2050 there will be 17 years with two Friday the 13th's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.