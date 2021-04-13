ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Freshening up the front of our homes doesn't have to break the bank. I know a lot of folks think about changing landscaping, windows or lighting, but sometime a quick, simple fix is the best - just paint your front door!
You see your front door every time you come home. Even if you pull in the garage, you probably drive by and can see the porch. Think about your door as your home's smile. It not only greets you when you return home, but also welcomes your guests when they come to visit.
This is a simple and cost-effective project. You're only out the cost of paint, maybe some primer and any painting supplies you don't already have around the house.
Start by picking up some paint swatches and tape them to your door. Once you've decided on a color, a quart of paint should do the trick.
You can remove the door to paint or leave it on the hinges and paint both sides at the same time.
Tape off windows and edges, put down a drop cloth, and lightly sand the door where you'll be painting. Before you begin adding color, make sure you clean away all the sanding dust, giving yourself a clean, dry surface to apply paint.
If you're going to be changing colors, hit the door with a coat of primer, allow it to dry and then put on your color. You can use a roller, but a brush will give it that nice hand painted look. Once dry, remove your tape and there it is! In just a couple hours, and with minimal cash you've freshened up the front of your home.
Even if you don't want to paint your door, a good cleaning can get a lot of dust, dirt and grime off and make it look brighter and more inviting for everyone who passes by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.