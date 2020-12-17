France's President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the Elysee Palace said in a press release.
"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today," read the statement.
It said the president was diagnosed after he was tested "at the onset of the first symptoms."
"In accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for 7 days. He continues to work and carry out his activities remotely."
This story is breaking news. More details to follow...
