KANSAS CITY, MO (CTV) -- Sam Rodgers Health Center will provide free Covid-19 testing on Wednesday, January 20 for Missouri residents.
Sam Rodgers Health Center is partnering with Worlds of Fun Amusement Park. Testing will be available from 9a.m. to 6p.m. Testing will take place at Worlds of Fun Toll Plaza located at 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.
Registration is strongly is recommended but not required. The health center asks for you to complete the online registration by using the following link:
Upon completing the online registration, clients will receive an email with their QR Code and online booking ID number. They will show their QR Code and booking ID number to the site attendant in order to proceed to their test. Once tested, residents will be able to retrieve their results within 4 business days.
Eligibility for Testing:
• This testing is for residents of the state of Missouri. Proof of residency is required.
• There is no minimum age for COVID-19 testing at this site.
