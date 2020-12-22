France says it will reopen UK border -- with conditions

Lorries are stacked along the M20 motorway as the border to France is closed on December 22, 2020 in Sellindge, United Kingdom. Nearly 1000 lorries remained stacked up in Kent as drivers waited for a resumption of travel from the port of Dover to France. On Sunday, France abruptly halted freight and passenger travel from the UK over concerns about the UK's surging covid-19 cases and a new variant of the virus.