Foxconn's electric car ambitions just got another boost with Stellantis deal

A Fiat 500 automobile outside an entrance at the Mirafiori car plant, that served as the headquarters of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, now part of Stellantis NV, in Turin, Italy, on April 23. Foxconn is partnering with automaker Stellantis to develop technology for vehicle cockpits, in the latest sign of the iPhone maker's ambitions to grow in electric car manufacturing.