MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) -- Saraland Police said four people died in a crash Sunday night caused by a wrong-way driver.
It happened on Highway 45 between Spice Pond Road and Kushla McLeod Road.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Towanda O'Field was chasing her children's father and trying to run him off the road when she crashed head-on into another vehicle.
All three people in the other vehicle, Alexsis Dunn, Jerry Dunn, and their 8-month-old baby girl Valerie, were killed. O'Field also died in the wreck.
According to the sheriff's office, the man chased by O'Field said she first tried to attack him with a knife at her house in Chunchula when he dropped off their children. After he left, investigators said O'Field got into a pickup truck and started chasing him. He said he saw the crash in his rear-view mirror.
