MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- Essential needs have become all the more essential during the coronavirus pandemic, and a Milwaukee native is stepping up with a much needed assist.
Former NBA player Mike Taylor and his foundation teamed up with Alderman Russell Stamper Monday, May 17, to hand out some essential items to those in need at the Unity Gospel House of Prayer.
For Taylor, it's all about helping people and making them happy during these times.
"The best part is seeing the smiles on people's faces, and them just saying that this helps out," Taylor said.
There were about 2,100 boxes of food, including produce, milk, meat and other items for families.
