JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The morning of September 11th, 2001, Bill Tammeus was beginning his workday like any other day, in his office at the Kansas City Star with the television on in the background.
“I recognized that something weird was happening on the screen,” says Tammeus a former KC Star Journalist.
He immediately changed to a national news network to discover the unthinkable.
Two hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center in New York City, another crashing into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
“It was horrendous, it was painful, it was shocking, it was also a call to me as a journalist to be a professional to finish my work,” says Tammeus.
The Star published an extra addition of the paper that day, which Tammeus was tasked with writing the lead commentary piece for.
“I had about an hour and a half to throw 800 or so words together to try to make sense of this chaos,” says Tammeus.
2/3rds of the way done is when he found out this tragedy more than 1,000 miles away, would hit closer to home.
“My nephew, my sister’s son probably was on the first plane to hit the World Trade Center, American flight 11,” says Tammeus.
At that moment the mix emotions all came rushing in for Tammeus.
“The job of a columnist in many ways is to be vulnerable to give yourself away to enter into the lives of other people. So towards the end of the piece I noted the fact that my own nephew may have been one of those killed today,” says Tammeus.
Bill and family began contacting American Airlines searching for answers, until they officially learned Karleton Fyfe, Bill’s 31-year-old nephew, and expecting father, was on flight 11.
“Just a beautiful man and the lose has just been devastating to all of us,” says Tammeus.
A wound for this family, that time may never heal.
“Had Karleton died at age 31 in a car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike it would have been horrible but every September 11th his picture wouldn’t be on TV, they wouldn’t have to watch the plan crash with him on it,” says Tammeus.
He says the family has tried coping with this in various ways, for him, it was going back to doing what he did on the day of the tragic incident, writing.
Love, Loss and Endurance: a 9/11 Story of Resilience and Hope in an Age of Anxiety is a book written by Tammeus about Karleton’s life and untimely death.
In several chapters it also depicts other acts of terrorism, from the Oklahoma City bombing to the holocaust, in hopes reflecting on all these tragedies would make people stand up against extremists or even encourage people not to become one.
“We don’t have to be violent; we can talk about this stuff without killing each other,” says Tammeus.
A conversation he wishes could have happened 20 years ago, before terrorists took the life of his beloved nephew.
“This one was in many ways the most difficult to write just because it was painful. I don’t ever want to write another book about a family member and going through that again,” says Tammeus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.