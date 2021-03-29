Click here for updates on this story
ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A former Pendleton High School cheerleader was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.
The crash happened at 10:12 p.m. in the 3900 block of Highway 24 near Airport Road in Anderson, Shore said.
Josephine Ann Nunn, 19, of Townville, was driving west on Highway 24, and was hit by another vehicle, Shore said.
Her car then hit a concrete barrier, according to Shore.
Shore said the other vehicle involved in the crash drove away.
Detectives said the vehicle connected to this case is an early 2000s black or blue Dodge Ram 1500 truck.
Shore said Nunn died at the scene. Nunn was wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle.
Anderson School District 4 posted pictures of Nunn on its Facebook page and said she was a former cheerleader.
The Anderson County coroner's office, sheriff's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.