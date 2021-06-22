Click here for updates on this story
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Former Connecticut governor and convicted felon John Rowland is slated to give a keynote address to inmate entrepreneurs.
Rowland will speak to graduates of the Inmates to Entrepreneurs organization.
A ceremony is set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Inmates to Entrepreneurs is a nonprofit that teaches people with criminal records how to start and grow their own business.
According to the organization, the graduation signifies the completion of a free 8-week entrepreneurship program where graduates learned the skills to create and sustainably run their own small businesses.
"Inmates to Entrepreneurs exists to provide those who have been formerly incarcerated a second chance, since getting a job out of prison is increasingly difficult," said Charlie Bradley, chief executive officer of the Brian Hamilton Foundation, of which Inmates to Entrepreneurs is a part.
Rowland stepped down from office in 2004 following a corruption scandal. After serving time for that, he was sentenced again in 2014 for campaign fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
