SIMSBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) -- The former director of the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester is facing child pornography charges.
Robert Eckert, 56, of Simsbury, is being charged with distribution of child pornography.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice said Eckert faced a judge this week, entering a not guilty plea.
Eckert is accused of using multiple online platforms to “distribute images of child sexual abuse and to communicate with others about the distribution of child pornography,” authorities said.
He’s also accused of accessing these online platforms on his phone, at his house, and at the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester.
At the time, he was employed as the museum’s executive director.
If convicted, Eckert faces up to 20 years in prison.
