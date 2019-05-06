FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Skies should remain dry for the bulk of the day with the chance for strong to severe storms to develop into this evening.
StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little is tracking several waves of scattered showers and storms the next several days.
The better chances for severe storm potential will be Monday and Wednesday, with a Flash Flood Watch also posted for most of area tonight through Thursday morning.
SEVERE STORM RISK TODAY
Timeline: 3-10 p.m. for the entire Kansas City area with better chances on the Kansas side from 3-6 p.m.
Threats: All modes of severe possible, large hail, damaging wind, flash flooding our greatest concern. Isolated tornado not completely off the table, but lower end risk today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.