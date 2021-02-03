Should the House managers prosecuting Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial call witnesses to appear before the Senate? The answer is yes. The reason: the outcome of the former president's first impeachment trial.
Public interest in watching the televised hearings of the Senate's trial of Trump on charges of abusing his power and obstructing justice -- stemming from his withholding of aid to Ukraine after Trump tried to force Ukraine to give him domestic political help -- waned as House impeachment managers prosecutors started making their case.
Had they not been denied the right to subpoena witnesses by Republicans who controlled the Senate, more people might have tuned in to watch the substance of the trial rather than just waiting for the verdict and GOP senators might have been confronted with a groundswell of pro-impeachment sentiment from voters. Instead, with the exception of Mitt Romney, Republican senators voted to acquit and Trump escaped accountability.
This time around the Democrats run the Senate and will dictate the rules. Failure to call witnesses who could offer first-person accounts of the Trump insurrection would be prosecutorial misconduct. Including them would likely draw a bigger TV audience among Americans who want to hear fellow citizens, not politicians, explain how Trump incited the mob that then waged a bloody attack and occupation of the US Capitol.
Although the senators are the only ones who vote on the outcome of the trial, it's important that the public pays attention to the evidence. Voters who hear and appreciate the case against Trump can make their feelings known to the people who represent them. Impeachment trials are, in the end, political endeavors and rare is the senator who won't be moved by an outpouring from constituents appalled by the ex-president's role in January 6 insurrection.
Shocking as it seems, the tragic quality of January 6 is fading. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has gone from voicing outrage over Trump's role to visiting Mar-a-Lago to solicit his support for the party's 2022 campaign. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has followed a similar path to join 44 colleagues who now say it would be unconstitutional to impeach a president who is no longer in office. They want everyone just to move on.
The impeachment managers should counter the nothing-to-see-here chorus with witnesses who will remind America of the terrible truth of the Capitol attack. First to be called should be those who fought in the battle against the Trumpist horde and have been most affected by the violence. I would like to hear from Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who single-handedly delayed the mob that eventually broke into the Senate chamber.
I sure want to know how the police officers feel now about the chants of "Hang Mike Pence!" that were heard on Capitol Hill. And what will they say about the police officer who died of his injuries? Moments like these would make for compelling watching -- and help the nation come to terms with what citizens who call themselves "patriots" considered justifiable actions.
We should also hear from the officers who were injured, and the family of Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed, so that no one doubts the seriousness of what occurred. Sicknick's father has said he hopes the tragedy of January 6 "stops all the lunacy that's been going on in this country."
The impeachment managers could present evidence and witnesses that place the blame for the lunacy squarely on a president whose lying created the conditions for the attack. Trump began talking about how the election would be rigged long before Election Day. He then spent months on a futile effort to challenge the results, losing in courts across the land but also ginning-up the outrage among his supporters.
Trump wasn't alone in his deceptions. Shouldn't Americans see the House managers question Trump allies like convicted "dirty trickster" Roger Stone and Ali Alexander, who organized the public Stop the Steal campaign that got so many Americans exercised about a mythical election fraud? These men and others, who poured fuel on the fire of false outrage, would shed some light on the methods used by pro-Trump provocateurs.
Organizers from Women for America First, who helped put together the January 6 rally that ended in the attack, would have to explain how the Trump White House took over planning for the day to accommodate speakers who would rile-up the crowd for Trump's call to march to the Capitol. Similarly, a subpoena to Dominic Pezzola, a member of the violent, far right Proud Boys group, would give him a chance to affirm his recent claim that he felt that Trump had summoned him to action.
The House managers might also interrogate Jack Chansley, the fellow known as the QAnon Shaman, who became one of the faces of the insurrection for wearing face paint, a horned headdress and animal skins to the riot. He cut a ridiculous, attention-seeking figure amid the chaos but, according to his lawyer, he too felt he had been called to action by Trump.
In the brief they filed with the Senate on Tuesday the House managers refute the GOP claim that an official who has left office cannot be prosecuted and detail their own arguments for convicting Trump for inciting the insurrection. "President Trump's effort to extend his grip on power by fomenting violence against Congress was a profound violation of the oath he swore," reads a compelling passage. "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be."
Moving as the argument may be, House prosecutors cannot expect that their words alone will sway the American people to pressure Republican senators to do the right thing. Prosecutors need to draw attention to their case by drawing the facts out of witnesses whose testimony will be must-see TV. The downside of witness testimony includes the possibility that those called to be questioned will use their time in the spotlight to amplify their conspiracy theories and fraud fantasies.
But the case can -- and must -- be presented to the country in a way that will lead to demands for Trump's accountability.
