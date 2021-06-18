Foo Fighters' Bee Gees tribute band releasing music in honor of Record Store Day

How deep is your love for Bee Gees music?
It's probably not deeper than the Foo Fighters, who have announced that their Bee Gees tribute band will be releasing music in honor of Record Store Day.
The announcement of the LP, "Hail Satin," was made Thursday on the Foo Fighters' verified Instagram account.
"Introducing...the Dee Gees!!!" the caption read. "HAIL SATIN - coming to a local record store & dance party near you July 17th!!! recordstoreday.com."
In February, the band's frontman Dave Grohl tackled the falsetto when the Foo Fighters covered the Bee Gees' 1976 classic "You Should Be Dancing" on Jo Whiley's Sofa Session on BBC Radio 2.
The Foo Fighters are part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees class this year.
