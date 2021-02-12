Lee’s Summit, MO (KCTV 5) –Frigid temperatures on Valentine’s Day are forcing florists to take extra precautions.
After ten minutes outside a lily from All A’Bloom in Lee’s Summit was almost unrecognizable, wilted almost beyond belief.
“Everything gets covered up,” said All A’Bloom owner Barb Keller. “Wish we didn’t have an artic freeze, but we can’t cancel Valentine’s Day.”
Last-minute orders continue to pile up as florists and delivery drivers wrap each arrangement in plastic to add a thin layer of protection against the arctic air.
“These beautiful arrangements are gorgeous,” Keller said. “It takes a lot of work and prep of the flowers to get here.”
Keller wants to make sure the hard work of her employees doesn’t go to waste. She laughed while describing the series of events that have unfolded over the last year.
“All of these things are happening and then we have an arctic freeze in the middle of one of our busiest holidays, the Super Bowl for us,” Keller said. “Throw in frigid temperatures and ice storms. What else can we have here?”
Keller said her team has perfected a text and call system letting recipients know when they will arrive and to be waiting at the door. It’s even more important with a cold Valentine’s Day ahead.
“Once upon a time when you used to be able to send flowers and it was a surprise and we would ring the doorbell and have flowers, even though that’s not a thing that happens right now everyone is still, there’s still surprise,” said Keller “It just has another extra level of communication this year.”
Something every relationship could use a little more of.
