(CNN Español) — El presidente del club de fútbol español Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, dio positivo por covid-19, informó el club en un comunicado el martes.
Pérez no presenta síntomas del virus, según el comunicado.
El entrenador, Zinedine Zidane, también dio positivo por covid-19 según informó el club el pasado 22 de enero.
