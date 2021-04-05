Floods swept away dozens of boats from local shop

Click here for updates on this story
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Dozens of canoes in Kingston Springs were swept downstream during the flood, and now one business is asking for your help to retrieve them.
An area known for its winding riverbends of the Harpeth river saw flooding so aggressive it sticks out compared to floods in the past.
Foggy Bottom in Kingston Springs has been in business for more than 30 seasons.
Located near the river, they are no stranger to the occasional flooding.
However, they say last weekend's flood swept away around 50 of their canoes.
The shop has now delayed their opening date to allow for more time to clean up damage done by the aggressive flooding and locate their missing boats.
