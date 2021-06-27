Click here for updates on this story
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Flags will be flying at half-staff Monday in Missouri to honor a St. Louis firefighter who died from COVID-19.
Firefighter Rodney Heard, 56, died on June 15th after serving the community for over 25 years. In 1996, he worked in the Department of Corrections before joining the St. Louis Fire Department three years later.
"During this difficult time, we ask that you keep the family and friends of Firefighter Heard uplifted in prayer and thoughts," the department said.
Gov. Mike Parson issued the order late last week to lower flags tomorrow. Heard's death is considered job-related because the 22-year veteran was on duty when he became sick.
