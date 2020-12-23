Click here for updates on this story
MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Authorities have released the names of five individuals they say face charges in a McDowell County home invasion that took place in November.
According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, the following individuals have been charged with assault on a female, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury:
Joseph Farrakhan Hardy, 21, Marion Jesus Gomez, 19, Morganton Christian Dewayne Sigmon, 19, Morganton Ahmad Karreim Washington, 19, Marion Additionally, Flora Thalia Mejia, 19, of Marion, has been charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
