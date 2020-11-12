Rivian finally revealed more details -- and prices -- for its line of fully electric trucks and SUVs on Wednesday.
The Michigan-based startup said prices will start at $75,000 for the Launch Edition of its R1T pickup and $77,500 for the Launch Edition of its R1S SUV.
Both Launch Edition vehicles will offer more than 300 miles of driving range on a full charge, although a longer range version of the R1T pickup offering more than 400 miles of range will be available in January 2022. A longer range version of the R1S SUV will become available later, as will lower priced shorter range versions of both vehicles. These will have enough power to go 250 miles between charges, the company said.
Rivian's prices are similar to high-performance all-wheel-drive versions of Tesla's Cybertruck, with a promised range of over 500 miles. That truck is due to be delivered to customers late next year. Rivian's price is slightly less than Tesla's Model X SUV, which has a range of 371 miles. And Rivian's prices are much less than the initial $113,000 General Motors will be asking for the GMC Hummer EV.
The first Rivian R1T pickups will be delivered to customers in the United States in June 2021, with the first R1S SUVs being delivered in August. Versions other than Launch Edition models will be available in January, 2022.
Customers who have already placed deposits will be able to start pre-ordering their truck or SUV on Rivian's website on Monday. Others will be able to start ordering on November 23. The site will allow buyers to choose from at least 10 different colors for their vehicles, along with different wheel and tire packages.
Customers will also be able to choose between two equipment packages: Adventure or Explore. Both will feature an all-glass roof, WiFi with 4G capability and a flashlight in the driver's side door.
The Adventure package will include underbody reinforcements for protection during off-road driving and a power-operated cover for the pickup's cargo bed.
Models with the less expensive Explore package will be similarly priced to the Launch Edition models, and will have matte black finishes inside the cabin and heated vegan "leather" seats. The Explore-equipped pickups will come with a manually-operated bed cover that can be stored inside the cargo tunnel that runs the width of the truck below the bed. Prices for R1T pickups with the Explore package will start at $67,500 and, for R1S SUVs, $70,000.
These prices do not include the $7,500 tax incentive for electric vehicles.
All the trucks will have Rivian's Driver+ hands-free driving technology, similar to systems offered by General Motors and Ford. Like those systems, Rivian's will work only on some selected highways in the United States. Unlike Tesla's Autopilot, Rivian's Driver+ technology is designed for long-term continuous operation without the driver having to touch the steering wheel.
Rivian has financial backing from a number of companies, including Amazon, for which it is building 100,000 electric delivery vans, and Ford.
