First on CNN: Pelosi concedes to even partisan split on 1/6 commission in effort to jumpstart talks

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks to reporters outside the West Wing after she and House Democratic leaders, including (L-R) Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), and others, met with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss coronavirus relief legislation at the White House February 5, 2021, in Washington, DC.