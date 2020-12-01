Click here for updates on this story
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- The Portland State University athletic department has canceled the first four games of the women's basketball season.
PSU says the decision comes after a positive COVID-19 test result came back within the program.
The canceled games include two games with Northwest University on Dec. 2 and Dec. 5, a road game at Oregon on Dec. 8 and a home match against the University of Portland on Dec. 13.
All women's basketball student-athletes and coaching staff will self-isolate for 14 days, according to PSU.
Practices and team activities will be suspended during those 14 days.
According to PSU, the cancellations do not affect any men's basketball games.
