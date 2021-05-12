Firefighters respond to unique emergency -- a kitty trapped in a car

Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- You've heard about firefighters rescuing cats who are stuck in trees, but what about a kitten trapped in a dashboard?
That's what firefighters at the Asheville Fire Department had to deal with Tuesday.
Fire officials said, after some mechanic work, they were able to free the feline .
They said the kitty has been named Dash in honor of the unique emergency.
