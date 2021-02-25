Firefighters rescue Great Pyrenees who got stuck down steep hill

Click here for updates on this story
Lake Oswego, Oregon (KPTV) -- A dog was rescued by firefighters after he wandered down a steep hill in Tryon Creek State Park on Wednesday.
Lake Oswego Fire says Samy, a 10-year-old Great Pyrenees, was with his owner, Rachelle, when he went down a trail behind the Adult Community Center.
Samy was not able to get back up the steep hill on his own, so fire crews assisted him back to the top.
Lake Oswego Fire says Samy was a happy pup after he made it to the top.
