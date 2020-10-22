Click here for updates on this story
Paterson, NJ (WCBS) -- Firefighters in Paterson used a ladder truck to help rescue a parrot named Chewy from atop City Hall.
The parrot was first spotted Tuesday by a film crew that was working nearby.
The bird’s owner then climbed the ladder to get Chewy off the roof.
The fire department let the man climb up because they were afraid the parrot could have been scared off by firefighters.
Chewy was not hurt.
