CENTENNIAL, Colorado (KCNC) -- A probationary firefighter with South Metro Fire Rescue had a busy day on Saturday — with three separate animal rescues.
“It’s not lions, tigers, and bears, but this probationary firefighter’s day consisted of rescuing a cat, baby [falcon], and baby deer,” officials tweeted.
South Metro shared video of firefighters freeing a fawn from a storm drain and releasing it.
They also posted photos of a firefighter holding a baby falcon that fell from its nest.
“The cat refused pictures,” officials tweeted. “All back safely with their families.”
