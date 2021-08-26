WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Many of the KC Metro Hospital are seeing a rise in hospitalizations which has put a strain on their staff and ICU bed capacity.
According to the Mid America Regional Council, the daily average of new COVID hospitalizations for the Kansas City region is 149.
As the KC metro hospitals are seeing a larger demand, so are EMS and first responders, whose job is to transport these patients.
“The volume is up, we’ve seen an increase in calls and so it’s busy on all of our personnel,” says Michael Latta the Division Chief of KCFD.
Latta says they work alongside EMS crews, splitting time during their shifts on a fire truck and ambulance.
“We deal with it almost on a daily basis regardless of how it’s been right now,” says Latta.
Their secret to getting through it, is a system between them, the dispatchers, and the hospitals, that alerts them of how busy the area facilities are.
“Our dispatch center tells us what hospitals are on high volume which ones are not, as well as who’s on trauma divert or a heart attack or stroke.
Latta says currently they’ve been able to transport patients to the emergency rooms within the KC metro, but the commute gets longer for patients already in the hospital.
“We’ve had to get them from the hospital and take them to be admitted in other hospitals really around the region and across a couple of states,” says Latta.
A lot of driving, which is why federal strike teams of ambulances are currently assisting in the city and throughout the state, providing a blessing for the local crews.
“It’s been a needed relief for our crews and other jurisdictions as well,” says Latta.
Latta says there is a total of 11 ambulances within that federal strike team helping here in Kansas City.
At this time officials say there is no timetable of how long they will be helping here.
