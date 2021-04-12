Fire breaks out at Shreveport laundromat

Click here for updates on this story
SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) -- Several dryers caught fire late Sunday at a Shreveport laundromat.
The fire broke out just before midnight at the 24/7 Coin Laundry on East Kings Highway near Centenary College.
Several people were inside when the fire started. Luckily they were able to escape.
There was no damage to the building, but clothes were burned.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.