KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- October is National Cybersecurity Awareness month and our Call for Action team has been working with security and IT experts for tips to keep your family safe online, starting with their phones.
“So both the phones, Android and iPhone both have parental settings that allow you to set up a parent account on the phone that means you can block things like key words or certain sites,” said Chris Hadnagy, founder of the Innocent Lives Foundation
That gives you the control in letting your child see what you think is appropriate for them while filtering out unwanted things like violence and pornography.
Phones aren’t the only way our kids can access the internet. We can also take steps to protect our home networks. Hadnagy suggests setting up blocks on household routers.
“Disney and a couple of other companies have partnered with NETGEAR and other popular routers to add parental controls in the router. That means you have an app that you literally walk through a wizard, and you say I don't want this kind of content on my network”
You can even setup a home network specifically designed for your children to connect their devices to that only allows content you approve.
This may sound a little tech-heavy, but Hadnagy suggests asking a tech-savy friend for help, or you might not even need to look outside of the family.
“The last thing I encourage parents to do, which is something that I do myself with my kids and it works wonders, is when I don't understand something, I ask them to tell me. I'll say to my daughter, ‘Hey, I don't know anything about Instagram, how do I dm on Instagram?’ and she’s like dad oh my gosh, you're so lame but she comes over and grabs my phone opens up Instagram and in three seconds she showed me how to send a DM.”
Now you know how to do the task you were curious about, and your child was the one to teach you. Plus, it can open the dialogue between child and parent about what online activities are safe and what is risky.
