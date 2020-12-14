KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- FedEx tweeted early Monday morning it completed the first deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
We’ve safely made our first deliveries of @pfizer-@BioNTech_Group COVID-19 vaccines. We’re honored to be able to use our network to transport these critical vaccines in the U.S., and eventually the world. https://t.co/eYSIdMz1y3 pic.twitter.com/qulH7FBYDr— FedEx (@FedEx) December 14, 2020
The U.S. Department of Defense said this weekend 145 vaccine distribution sites will have a shipment of doses by Monday. Another 191 sites will receive it by the end of the week.
United Parcel Service and FedEx will handle the first shipments.
The department will give an update on Operation Warp Speed, the plan to distribute approved vaccines, Monday morning.
