The Pfizer vaccine is on its way to distribution sites around the country. The company is sending vaccines to more than 600 health centers this week. Overnight, planes carrying the doses landed in Kentucky and Louisiana.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- FedEx tweeted early Monday morning it completed the first deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

The U.S. Department of Defense said this weekend 145 vaccine distribution sites will have a shipment of doses by Monday. Another 191 sites will receive it by the end of the week.

United Parcel Service and FedEx will handle the first shipments.

The department will give an update on Operation Warp Speed, the plan to distribute approved vaccines, Monday morning.

