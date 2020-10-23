KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The role of the Federal Trade Commission in stopping scammers is enormous. According to program analyst Emma Fletcher, the FTC took in 1.7 million fraud reports in 2019. In order to bring cases against those committing scams and fraud, the FTC needs to know what scams are occurring and recently launched a new online portal to collect that data.
If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov and input your experience. The FTC will record your complaint and send the information out to other enforcement agencies. They can also offer advice and follow-up information to you, the consumer.
“When they report with this new system, they will also get customized next steps based on what they reported. Next steps that would help them perhaps, to avoid the sorts of scams in the future or to take steps to recover,” said Fletcher.
Even though the FTC will disseminate your story, Fletcher also says don’t forget about local agencies, “We always encourage people to report to their state’s attorney general. We would never say don’t report to other agencies, but at the same time we want to make clear that if they report to the FTC it will get out to a lot of different places.”
To let the FTC know about your scam complaint, go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov and follow the prompts. You can also let our Call For Action team know about the scam by going to the Call For Action page on KCTV5.com.
