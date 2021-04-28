Federal prosecutors indict three men in death of Ahmaud Arbery By Amir Vera, CNN Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three men were indicted by a federal grand jury in Southern Georgia in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grand Jury Department Of Justice Ahmaud Arbery Law Prosecutor Indict Death Georgia Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Woman fatally shoots boyfriend after seeing him videoconference with ex-girlfriend, charges say By KMOV Staff Posted Apr 15, 2021 SPANISH LAKE, Missouri (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County woman was charged last week with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend. Hotel Kansas City voted one of the ‘best new hotel' around the world Chris Oberholtz Updated Apr 26, 2021 Hotel Kansas City just got a fancy new title. 10 cars stolen from Independence dealership lot Nick Sloan, Greg Payne Updated 22 hrs ago A local used car dealership has fallen victim to an overnight sweep of their vehicle lot. Peek Inside: Steven Seagal selling bulletproof Scottsdale home for $3.39 million Updated Apr 26, 2021 SCOTTSDALE, Az. (KTVK) -- This may be the most unique home for sale in Arizona. Actor Steven Seagal has listed his bulletproof home in Scottsdale. Ground to be broken Thursday for Whataburger locations in Overland Park, Lee's Summit Zoe Brown Updated Apr 26, 2021 On Thursday, Whataburger will hold groundbreaking events for two of the four restaurants they plan to introduce into the KC metro. Sellers’ market leaves Kansas City buyers waiting in line Abby Dodge Updated Apr 27, 2021 Since the pandemic we’ve seen a neutral market become an extreme sellers’ market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.