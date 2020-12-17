Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- A federal prisoner, scheduled to be executed in the final days of President Trump's term, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Attorneys for Dustin John Higgs said the Bureau of Prisons notified them Thursday of the positive test.
Higgs is one of three federal prisoners awaiting execution at the facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The news comes amid concern of the spread of the disease within the prison.
Three federal inmates are currently scheduled to be executed in January. Lisa Montgomery is one of the three. She was convicted of killing a pregnant woman, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, then cutting the baby from the womb. It happened in Skidmore, MO in 2004. The baby survived.
Higgs’ execution is scheduled for January 15 for the murders of three women in Maryland.
The third inmate scheduled to die that week is Cory Johnson. He’s convicted of killing seven people almost 30 years ago
