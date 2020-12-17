Terre Haute

This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way for other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended rule, published Friday, Nov. 27, in the Federal Register, allows the U.S. government to conduct executions by lethal injection or use “any other manner prescribed by the law of the state in which the sentence was imposed.”

 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- A federal prisoner, scheduled to be executed in the final days of President Trump's term, has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Attorneys for Dustin John Higgs said the Bureau of Prisons notified them Thursday of the positive test. 

Higgs is one of three federal prisoners awaiting execution at the facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The news comes amid concern of the spread of the disease within the prison. 

Three federal inmates are currently scheduled to be executed in January. Lisa Montgomery is one of the three. She was convicted of killing a pregnant woman, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, then cutting the baby from the womb. It happened in Skidmore, MO in 2004. The baby survived. 

Higgs’ execution is scheduled for January 15 for the murders of three women in Maryland.

The third inmate scheduled to die that week is Cory Johnson. He’s convicted of killing seven people almost 30 years ago

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.