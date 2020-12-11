FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – For the second time in two days, a federal execution has been carried out.
Early this evening, 56-year old Alfred Bourgeois was put to death for the brutal death of his two-year-old daughter in 2002. He attorneys argued, unsuccessfully, that Bourgeois had an IQ that put him in the intellectually disabled category.
Bourgeois’ execution comes on the heels of Brandon Bernard’s death. Bernard was executed just the day before for his part in a 1999 incident in Texas. He was one in a street gang that abducted, robbed and killed a young couple. Bernard was 18 years old at the time of the attack. His death drew sharp criticism not just because of his age at the time, but because Bernard was neither the shooter nor the ringleader. Some argued he was reformed.
Our investigative team has been closely monitoring what’s happening in Terre Haute, Indiana, because the next scheduled execution is for Lisa Montgomery on January 12.
Montgomery is convicted of murdering Bobbie Jo Stinnett in 2004, who was pregnant, and kidnapping her unborn baby. Two other men are scheduled to be executed the same week as Montgomery.
Until recently, federal executions were rare. There were three in the 2000s, none in the 2010, but under President Trump, executions have moved forward at a unprecedented rate. In July, the administration restarted federal executions after a 17-year hiatus—there have been nine this year.
While many argue whether justice is served by putting prisoners to death, for some families, it is a relief.
Georgia Bagley waited more than two decades for justice in her son’s case. She was in the room when Brandon Bernard apologized.
“It helped very much very much to heal my heart,” said Bagley. “I can truly say I forgive them.”
